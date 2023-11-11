Tamil Nadu Minister Sparks Controversy, VCK Chief Reiterates Ambedkar’s Perspective

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent statement has stirred up a heated debate, prompting a response from VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan. In defense of Stalin’s remarks, Thirumavalavan invoked the views of Dr. BR Ambedkar, who likened ‘Sanatana Dharma’ (Hinduism) to a contagious disease that must be eradicated in order to establish equality. He highlighted Stalin’s alignment with the ideologies of Periyar and Ambedkar, which advocate for equality. Importantly, Thirumavalavan clarified that their criticism was directed solely at the political agenda of the Sangh Parivar, particularly Hindutva, and not against the Hindu community at large. This statement emphasizes their opposition to the ideologies championed by the BJP and RSS, while making a clear distinction between Hindutva and Hinduism.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the source of Thirumavalavan’s defense of Stalin’s statement?

Thirumavalavan supported Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks by citing the perspective of Dr. BR Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and leader.

What did Thirumavalavan mean by comparing ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to a contagious disease?

Thirumavalavan’s comparison alludes to Dr. BR Ambedkar’s belief that certain aspects of Hinduism perpetuate inequality, hence the need for eradication in order to establish equal rights for all.

Is Thirumavalavan against the Hindu community?

No, Thirumavalavan’s criticism is directed at the political agenda of the Sangh Parivar, namely Hindutva, and does not target the Hindu community as a whole.

What is the difference between Hindutva and Hinduism?

Hindutva is a political ideology associated with the BJP and RSS, which promotes the idea of a Hindu nation. Hinduism, on the other hand, is a religious and cultural belief system with a much broader scope and diversity.

