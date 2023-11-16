DP World’s Expansion in Tanzania: Transforming Africa’s Maritime Industry

Many people have been intrigued by the recent multimillion-dollar deal signed between DP World, a maritime giant from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Tanzania. This agreement is expected to have a significant impact on Africa’s freight industry and solidify the UAE’s dominance in the sector.

The deal, which is worth $250 million, grants DP World the rights to manage two-thirds of the Dar es Salaam port for the next 30 years. Despite facing criticism and opposition claiming that the agreement violates Tanzania’s constitution and compromises national sovereignty, the country’s high court dismissed these concerns, allowing the deal to move forward.

One of the key reasons behind Tanzania’s decision to partner with DP World is the chronic inefficiency, corruption allegations, and competition from neighboring Kenya in the freight management sector. President Samia Suluhu explained that the agreement was intended to address these challenges and improve the efficiency of port operations.

DP World, optimistic about the deal, expects to triple its revenue within a decade and drastically reduce the vessel clearance time from an average of 12 hours to just 60 minutes. This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on trade and the overall competitiveness of Tanzania’s ports.

But this partnership is not just advantageous for DP World and Tanzania. It is part of a larger trend of the UAE expanding its influence in Africa. In recent years, the UAE has become the fourth-largest investor in the continent, after China, Europe, and the US. With investments of nearly $60 billion in infrastructure and energy sectors, the UAE has been steadily solidifying its presence across Africa.

DP World, a company owned by Emirati ruling families, has been instrumental in this expansion. It already operates ports in countries such as Angola, Djibouti, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, and Somalia. In fact, DP World has pledged to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next several years, further emphasizing its commitment to the continent.

This growing presence of the UAE in Africa has triggered tensions and geopolitical complexities. The UAE’s diplomatic engagement in the region, combined with its humanitarian support and defense cooperation, has bolstered its influence. For example, the UAE played a crucial role in brokering a peace deal between Eritrea and Ethiopia in 2018 and has provided significant food aid to Somalia in the face of a potential famine.

DP World’s extensive developments in strategically important regions, such as Somalia’s Bossaso port and Berbera in the self-declared republic of Somaliland, have not been without controversy. Despite political pressure, DP World has continued its operations in these areas, asserting its presence and influence.

However, the case of Djibouti serves as a cautionary tale. Djibouti’s attempt to seize the Doraleh Container Terminal from DP World triggered a lengthy legal battle. Eventually, the Hong Kong appeals court ordered Djibouti to pay DP World over $600 million in damages, reaffirming the company’s exclusive access to the region.

DP World’s expansion in Tanzania is just one example of its long-term agreements across the continent. The company has secured similar deals in Senegal, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, showing its commitment to harnessing Africa’s potential and contributing to its development.

While the deal with DP World has faced criticism and raised concerns about foreign influence, President Suluhu’s administration sees it as an opportunity to address challenges and accelerate progress. DP World’s expertise and investments have the potential to transform Tanzania’s ports into world-class facilities, attracting more trade and investment to the country.

(Source: BBC Monitoring)