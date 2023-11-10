New Discoveries of WWII Shipwrecks in Dunkirk Channel Bring Historical Significance to Light

****

In a groundbreaking exploration, a team of archaeologists and geophysicists has recently unveiled the identification of numerous WWII shipwrecks from Operation Dynamo located in the Dunkirk channel. These shipwrecks, which had long remained buried beneath the waves, now come to life through advanced multibeam sonar technology.

The British destroyer “Keith,” with a length of 100 meters, meets its tragic fate during the famed Operation Dynamo in 1940. This operation was a highly significant event during World War II, as it involved the rescue of countless Allied troops from the rapidly advancing Germans. The wreck of the “Keith,” shattered by the devastating impacts of bombs, has remained hidden on the seabed of the Dunkirk channel for over eight decades.

Dr. Mark James, a geophysicist from Historic England, had the privilege of witnessing the detailed reconstruction of the “Keith” through a meticulously created 3D model. By utilizing a multibeam sonar system, sound waves were directed towards the seafloor, enabling the team to visualize and create an immersive 3D representation of the wreck and the surrounding debris. The state-of-the-art technology employed in this process allows for a comprehensive understanding of the ship’s structure slice by slice.

Working in collaboration with France’s DRASSM, the governmental agency Historic England has embarked on a mission to locate and document the shipwrecks associated with Operation Dynamo. DRASSM holds expertise in the field of underwater archaeology, and together, they employ the multibeam sonar to map and catalog the wrecks and other remnants lying beneath the sea.

The emotional impact of witnessing these wrecks coming to life on the screen cannot be understated. Dr. James poignantly notes how it highlights the immense human sacrifice made during this turbulent era. Cecile Sauvage, an archaeologist from DRASSM, emphasizes the importance of this survey to preserve the memory and historical value of these ships.

Operation Dynamo, often referred to as the “miracle of deliverance,” took place from May 26 to June 4, 1940. With Allied soldiers encircled by Nazi German forces in northern France, a massive evacuation operation was launched. Over the course of nine days, a staggering 338,220 soldiers, primarily British, along with thousands of French and Belgian troops, were successfully evacuated using a variety of vessels, ranging from military ships to fishing trawlers, ferries, and tugboats.

The proximity of the Dunkirk channel to the English Channel posed significant challenges. The shortest route to safe harbor in Dover entailed a mere 40-mile crossing, but it fell within the range of German guns stationed at Calais. Despite these obstacles, between 1,000 and 1,500 vessels took part in the operation, with 305 ships being lost due to enemy torpedoes, shelling, mines, and collisions caused by the chaotic circumstances. Tragically, nearly 5,000 soldiers lost their lives during this extraordinary evacuation.

The ongoing three-week search by archaeologists and geophysicists has successfully identified 27 Operation Dynamo wrecks. However, three additional wrecks require further inspection and verification by divers in the coming year as they have suffered significant damage.

This comprehensive exploration of the Dunkirk channel provides profound insight into the historical significance and human stories behind these long-forgotten shipwrecks. With each new discovery, our understanding of the sacrifices made during World War II becomes more nuanced and poignant.

