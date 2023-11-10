The Greenlandic Women’s Quest for Justice: Seeking Compensation for Forced Birth Control

A group of 67 women from Greenland is demanding compensation from the Danish government for the forced insertion of intrauterine devices (IUDs) without their consent several decades ago. These women, most of whom were teenagers at the time, were part of a discreetly organized program aimed at controlling birth rates in Greenland, which was orchestrated by Denmark.

An in-depth investigation conducted by Danish broadcaster DR and based on national archives uncovered the magnitude of this campaign. According to their reporting, around 4,500 young Inuit women had IUDs inserted without their knowledge or that of their families during the 1960s and 1970s.

Seeking justice and closure, the plaintiffs have requested compensation in the form of approximately $42,000 in kroner. Although a commission was established last year to examine grievances against the Danish state, its findings are not expected until 2025. However, the women involved in the claim do not wish to wait and are urging for prompt recompense.

“We want to act now,” emphasized Psychologist Naja Lyberth, who initiated the compensation claim. She explained that time is of the essence, especially for the oldest women who were born in the 1940s and are approaching their 80s.

Many of the affected women were unaware that they were wearing contraceptive devices, and it was only recently that Greenlandic gynecologists discovered IUDs in women who were completely oblivious to their presence, according to Lyberth. While the government is likely to delay their response until the commission publishes its findings, the plaintiffs are prepared to take the matter to court if necessary.

“It’s already 100 percent clear that the government has violated our human rights and caused us significant harm,” Lyberth added, affirming the severity of the situation.

Greenland, although no longer recognized as a colony since 1953, still falls under the control of the Copenhagen government. Despite having its own flag, language, culture, institutions, and prime minister, the island relies heavily on a Danish grant, which accounts for a quarter of its GDP and over half of its public budget. While the 2009 Self-Government Act granted Greenland more autonomy regarding currency, the justice system, and foreign and security affairs, it remains interconnected with Denmark.

In 2022, Denmark acknowledged its past wrongdoings by issuing an apology and providing compensation to six Inuit individuals who were forcibly separated from their families in the 1950s. This experiment aimed to create a Danish-speaking elite within the Arctic territory.

