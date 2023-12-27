In a devastating incident that has left a Russian warship in ruins, dozens of sailors are now missing and feared dead. On December 26th, a missile struck the Novocherkassk, causing extensive damage and leading to the ship sinking in the Black Sea. While Russian authorities have downplayed the severity of the attack, reports indicate that the actual consequences are far worse than admitted.

An independent outlet, Astra, citing undisclosed sources, revealed that 23 individuals on board the Novocherkassk sustained injuries during the attack, with an additional 33 crew members designated as “missing without a trace.” The ship, originally docked in Feodosia, was completely burned and subsequently sank. Local media reported the discovery of missile fragments from the British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles at the scene.

Despite the magnitude of the incident, Russian defense officials have offered only minimal acknowledgment. They described the warship as “damaged” but failed to address the fate of the sailors. However, evidence found in Feodosia suggests that the vessel was reduced to fragments, with debris scattered throughout the area.

Authorities insist that no crew members were injured, with the ship’s commander asserting that “nobody’s injured, everything’s great.” Nonetheless, it is evident that the explosion caused significant destruction, triggering a fire that set off munitions on board. Sergie Aksyonov, the Russian-backed leader of Crimea, confirmed one fatality and two injuries resulting from the subsequent fire.

Anonymous sources, including a retired captain from the Russian Navy, shed light on the dire outcome of the blast. According to the former captain, it is highly likely that all personnel on board at the time of the attack perished. Evacuation is not immediate protocol for sailors, as they are expected to extinguish any fires and save the ship before abandoning it. The force of the ammunition explosion likely destroyed the vessel’s hull, causing it to sink quickly. As such, survival would have been exceedingly improbable.

While the Russian government may attempt to downplay the incident, the truth remains that a catastrophic missile strike resulted in the destruction of a Russian warship. The fate of the missing sailors is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by those serving in naval conflicts. As investigations continue, questions regarding accountability and potential future attacks are likely to arise.

