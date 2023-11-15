Flocking to Switzerland: Rich Norwegians Seek Tax Refuge

In a dramatic turn of events, a wave of wealthy Norwegians is abandoning their homeland in search of tax refuge in Switzerland. This exodus comes in response to Norway’s decision to increase wealth taxes last year, prompting a mass relocation of approximately 65 affluent individuals. With a collective net worth exceeding 47 billion kroner ($4.4 billion), these individuals have strategically targeted Switzerland for its renowned tax haven status.

The Norwegian government’s decision to raise the wealth tax from 0.85% to 1.1% in November has triggered a profound shift in the country’s highest echelons. Those with a net wealth surpassing 1.7 million kroner ($158,000), as well as married couples with a combined net wealth exceeding 3.4 million kroner ($317,000), must now bear the burden of this increased tax, as per data from PwC.

Some notable figures among the exodus include billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, the main shareholder and chairman of industrial investment company Aker ASA. Rokke, with an estimated net worth of $4.9 billion by Forbes, made the “difficult choice” to relocate to Switzerland, relinquishing his status as Norway’s most substantial taxpayer.

Switzerland has long been recognized as an enticing tax haven for those seeking to capitalize on its favorable tax policies. The country’s wealth tax rates vary across its 26 regions, or cantons, resulting in an overall personal net wealth tax rate ranging between 0.02% and 1.03%, according to PwC.

The allure of Switzerland’s tax haven status and its reputation as an attractive destination for affluent individuals played a significant role in these wealthy Norwegians’ decisions to relocate. Furthermore, Switzerland’s desirability extends beyond tax benefits, as it recently claimed the top spot in the U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of best countries for a comfortable retirement. The ranking, derived from a global survey of over 6,100 individuals aged 40 or older, considered factors such as affordability, taxation, and property rights.

As these rich Norwegians bid farewell to their homeland and embrace their new lives in tax-friendly Switzerland, questions surrounding the long-term effects on Norway’s economy and tax revenues remain. Will this migration of wealth lead to decreased tax revenues and a potential impact on public services? Only time will reveal the true implications of this tax exodus.

