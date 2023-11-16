Tragedy Strikes as the Earth Unleashes its Wrath on Myanmar’s Jade Industry

In a devastating turn of events, a landslide in the remote town of Hpakant, located in Myanmar’s Kachin state, has left dozens of people missing. The incident occurred on Sunday when debris from several mines near the village of Manna slid down a cliff and struck miners working in a jade mine, sweeping them into a nearby lake.

The leader of a local rescue team, who preferred to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal, disclosed that over 30 miners were swept away by the force of the landslide. The accident took place around 3:30 pm on Sunday, and as rescue teams continue their arduous search efforts, 34 people have been confirmed missing. Eight miners sustained injuries and have been transported to a local hospital.

The area where the landslide occurred is infamous for housing the world’s largest and most profitable jade mines. Jade mining plays a significant role in Myanmar’s economy, contributing to the revenue of both the military-installed government and the Kachin Independence Army, an armed ethnic group advocating for greater autonomy.

Landslides and accidents are not uncommon in this region, usually affecting independent miners who scavenge for pieces of jade amidst towering mounds of discarded earth. These mounds, created by heavy machinery used by mining companies, pose a constant threat due to their instability.

This tragic incident echoes previous catastrophes in Hpakant. In July 2020, 162 lives were lost in a landslide, and in November 2015, 113 individuals perished in a similar accident. The frequency of these incidents raises questions about the safety protocols in place and the responsibility of governing bodies to protect the lives of those involved in the jade industry.

As Myanmar mourns the loss of its workers and authorities scramble to rescue those still missing, the focus shifts to long-term solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of miners. Efforts to reduce the occurrence of such disasters and address the underlying issues driving this industry must be at the forefront of discussions moving forward.

FAQs

Q: What is jade?

A: Jade is a precious gemstone that is highly valued for its lustrous appearance and cultural significance in many parts of the world.

Q: What is a landslide?

A: A landslide refers to the movement of a mass of rock, debris, or earth down a slope due to gravity. It can be triggered by various factors such as heavy rain, earthquakes, or human activities.

Q: Who are the Kachin Independence Army?

A: The Kachin Independence Army is an armed ethnic group based in Kachin state, Myanmar. They have been engaged in a long-standing conflict with the central government, advocating for greater autonomy for the Kachin people.