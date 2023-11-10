Clashes Erupt as Supporters and Critics of Eritrean Government Face Off in Tel Aviv

A tense standoff turned violent in Tel Aviv, Israel, as supporters and critics of the Eritrean government clashed at a pro-government event. The incident left over 100 people injured and resulted in arrests by the police.

The confrontation began when hundreds of Eritreans critical of their government approached the venue where the pro-government event was taking place. Breaking through police barriers, the protesters vandalized cars, smashed windows of nearby stores, and entered the venue, causing further destruction.

Videos on social media showed supporters of the Eritrean government using clubs to attack anti-government demonstrators. The scenes were disturbing, with individuals suffering head wounds and bloodied arms.

Law enforcement was caught off guard by the intensity of the violence. “The police had to respond with tear gas, stun grenades. There were running battles between the demonstrators and the police in riot equipment,” reported Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan.

Reinforcements were deployed by the police, who eventually arrested 39 suspects involved in assaulting the officers and throwing stones. Some of the arrested individuals were found carrying weapons, tear gas, and even an electrical stun gun.

The clash exposed the deep divisions among the almost 20,000 Eritreans residing in Israel. Critics of the regime compare it to “the North Korea of Africa.” This incident follows a similar tragedy in 2019 when a pro-government supporter was fatally stabbed and beaten by three individuals opposed to the president.

These clashes shed light on the repressive nature of the Eritrean government. President Isaias Afwerki has ruled the country since its independence in 1991, without holding elections or allowing political parties. Civil liberties, including freedom of expression and the press, are severely limited.

The anti-government demonstrators had pleaded with the police to cancel the pro-government event, accusing the Eritrean embassy of monitoring and tracking them.

As the dust settles on this violent confrontation, it becomes clear that the grievances and tensions within the Eritrean community in Tel Aviv are far from resolved. The clash serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Eritreans living both at home and abroad.