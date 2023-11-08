Dozens of Crocodiles Escape Chinese Farm During Flooding

The recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the southern Chinese city of Maoming have led to the escape of dozens of crocodiles from a local farm. The city, located in Guangdong province, has experienced significant flooding due to back-to-back typhoons in the area. As a result, the crocodiles, including 69 adults and 6 babies, were confirmed to be missing.

Authorities in Maoming are working to locate and capture the escaped crocodiles, but the task has proven challenging due to the significant number of animals on the loose. More than a dozen crocodiles have been found so far, but it is believed that over 50 still remain unaccounted for.

Residents in the affected area, particularly in the Maonan district where the crocodile farm is located, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid bodies of water, including rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. Videos circulated on social media platforms have shown crocodiles appearing on flooded roads near a lake in Maoming, further adding to the urgency of the situation.

Efforts to find the crocodiles involve the deployment of police, firefighters, and emergency responders equipped with underwater sonar equipment. Multiple teams are patrolling on motorboats, but their precise whereabouts are still unknown.

To ensure public safety, paramilitary forces have been authorized to shoot any crocodile that emerges from deep-water zones. Warning signs have also been set up around the affected area to alert residents and prevent accidental encounters.

Crocodile farming is a common practice in Maoming, with crocodile skin manufacturing facilities and the consumption of crocodile meat being local industries. While the escape of farmed reptiles is not uncommon in China, this incident highlights the challenges involved in managing the safety and security of such animals during extreme weather events.

As authorities continue their search efforts, local residents are urged to stay cautious and cooperate with the officials to minimize any potential risks posed by the escaped crocodiles.