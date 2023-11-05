Dozens of Crocodiles Escape from Breeding Farm in China During Flooding

In a bizarre turn of events, a breeding farm in southern China recently experienced an unexpected prison break. The flood waters caused by Typhoon Haikui overflowed a lake in Maoming, Guangdong province, allowing approximately 75 crocodiles to make their escape. Although some of the reptiles were quickly recaptured, local authorities took drastic measures to ensure the safety of the public by shooting or electrocuting the remaining escapees.

While eight crocodiles have been successfully rounded up, dozens are still at large, leaving nearby villagers on edge. As a precautionary measure, residents have been advised to stay indoors until the situation is resolved.

The flooding caused by Typhoon Haikui has wreaked havoc across various parts of Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan. Tragically, seven individuals have lost their lives, while three others remain missing due to the devastating effects of the storm. Landslides and flooding have disrupted the lives of countless people, causing widespread damage and destruction.

According to Maoming’s Emergency Management Bureau, a total of 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles were able to escape amidst the chaotic floods. Although no injuries have been reported, officials acknowledge that some of the reptiles are still submerged in deep water. In an effort to locate them, emergency services have been utilizing sonar equipment.

The situation is currently under control, but concerns remain due to the higher-than-usual number of escaped crocodiles. Most of the recaptured reptiles have unfortunately been euthanized, as advised by a firefighter interviewed by Chinese media outlets. These crocodiles are identified as Siamese crocodiles, known for their adaptability to freshwater environments and their impressive size of up to 3 meters or nearly 10 feet in length.

Maoming, situated in Guangdong province, is no stranger to housing crocodile farms. These farms primarily breed crocodiles for their valuable skin and meat. While efforts are underway to capture the remaining escapees, the community waits anxiously for the day when all potential dangers will be eliminated, and life can return to normal.