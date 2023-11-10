Fatal Attacks in Mali Leave Dozens Dead, Including Civilians

Recent attacks in northeastern Mali have resulted in the deaths of 64 people, including numerous civilians, according to the transitional government of the country. The assaults, believed to be carried out by militants connected to al-Qaeda, targeted a passenger boat on the Niger River near Timbuktu and an army base in Bamba in the Gao region. The statement released by the interim government confirmed the deaths of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers. Specific details about the number of casualties in each attack have not been confirmed.

The Malian Army reported that a passenger boat near Rharous Cercle in the Timbuktu region was attacked by an “armed terrorist group” at 11 a.m. local time. The Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), an extremist organization associated with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In response to these troubling incidents, Mali has declared a three-day period of national mourning. The country has experienced a surge in violence following two military coups within the past three years. Mali, situated in the Sahara-Sahel region, is one of many African nations grappling with the presence of Islamist insurgents.

In June, the United Nations expressed concern about the “endless” violence inflicted upon civilians in northeastern Mali by the Islamic State (ISIS) and its affiliated groups. The UN warned of the escalating control exerted by the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara in Mali, with its territory almost doubling in less than a year.

The UN has also vocalized worries regarding human rights violations committed by Mali’s armed forces and its foreign security partners. Additionally, the presence of Russian mercenary Wagner contractors, who were invited to Mali by the military junta, has raised questions about their fate after the death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prighozin.

The UN report further highlighted the prevalence of violence against women and girls, as well as conflict-related sexual violence, in Mali. Earlier this year, the country requested the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSMA, which has been stationed there since 2013.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who was responsible for the attacks in Mali?

The attacks were claimed by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), a militant group associated with al-Qaeda.

2. How many people died in the attacks?

The interim government confirmed the deaths of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, but the specific number of casualties in each attack has not been clarified.

3. What is the current security situation in Mali?

Mali has experienced an escalation in violence following two military coups in recent years. The country is part of the Sahara-Sahel region and is contending with Islamist insurgent groups.

4. What concerns have the United Nations raised about Mali?

The United Nations has expressed concerns about the escalating violence by ISIS and its affiliates, as well as human rights abuses by Mali’s armed forces and their foreign security partners.

5. How serious is the humanitarian crisis in Mali?

Almost 9 million people in Mali are in need of humanitarian assistance, and according to UN agencies, 200,000 children are at risk of starvation.

Sources:

CNN