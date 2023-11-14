UN Personnel Abandon Children in Haiti: Seeking Justice and Support

In a heartbreaking turn of events, numerous children have been left behind by United Nations (UN) personnel in Haiti, leaving their mothers seeking justice and support. The dire situation faced by these mothers is fraught with challenges, as they raise their children amidst natural disasters, violence, and social stigma. The UN itself acknowledges its responsibility in what it terms “sexual exploitation and abuse,” as UN workers are explicitly discouraged from engaging in relationships with those they assist due to inherent power imbalances.

From 2010 to February of this year, the UN has recorded 463 paternity claims against its personnel, with 55 being verified and 298 pending action. However, these figures only account for those who have come forward, suggesting that the actual number of affected women and children may be even higher. The fathers’ abandonment of their children places considerable strain on these women, who must navigate difficult circumstances with limited resources and societal judgment.

Despite Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ commitment to addressing these issues and ensuring victims’ rights and dignity, the support provided to Haitian mothers has been described as meager and conditional. Their demands for child support and compensation under Haitian law have largely gone unanswered. The UN’s response has been perceived as dehumanizing by these women, further exacerbating their already challenging circumstances.

Within Haiti, the situation is exacerbated by warring gangs, displacement, and skyrocketing prices, causing further instability and hardship for these mothers and their children. Some have even been forced to flee the country in search of a better life. Adding to these woes are ongoing reports of sex scandals involving UN personnel, emphasizing the urgent need for greater accountability and structural reforms within the organization.

CNN interviewed Haitian mother Philippe, who had to seek refuge in the neighboring Dominican Republic with her twins to escape the chaos in Haiti. Living in a small apartment with limited means, she struggles to provide her son with necessary medical care due to financial constraints. Philippe had initially met the father of her children while working as a cleaner at the UN headquarters in Port-au-Prince, and what followed was a complex and undefined relationship that ultimately resulted in her becoming a single mother.

While progress has been made in addressing these issues, much more work remains to be done. The UN’s Victims’ Rights Advocate, Jane Connors, emphasizes the need for continued efforts to combat exploitation and provide support to those affected. This issue extends beyond Haiti, highlighting the significance of creating systemic change and ensuring accountability within the UN.

