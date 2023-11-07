Abandoned Cats in Abu Dhabi Spark Outrage and Prompt Investigation

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has been shaken by the discovery of over 140 abandoned cats in a desert lot. The cats, of various breeds including Persians, were found trapped in carriers or wandering the desert without access to food, water, or shelter. This shocking incident has drawn criticism from international animal rights organizations and has prompted a government investigation.

Animal lovers and activists have expressed their outrage at the cruel act, with organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) offering a $5,000 reward for information on the perpetrators. PETA Asia Vice-President Jason Baker condemned the act of cruelty and emphasized the importance of spaying, neutering, and adopting from shelters to address the homeless animal crisis.

The Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter, situated across the highway from where the cats were abandoned, claims to have been unaware of the incident and declined to comment further. However, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has assured the public that it will thoroughly investigate the matter and urged individuals to come forward with any relevant information.

Humane Society International has praised the authorities for taking the matter seriously. Dr. Katherine Polak, Vice President of Companion Animals, emphasized the importance of addressing such acts of cruelty.

A dedicated team of volunteers has been working tirelessly to rescue and care for the abandoned cats. They have already saved 95 cats and managed to identify and return ten of them to their homes in Dubai through microchips. However, this incident sheds light on a wider issue regarding abandoned animals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA) highlights that “dumping sites” for animals are widespread and campaigns for the welfare of stray animals have been ongoing for years.

As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that those responsible for this heartless act will be identified and held accountable. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership, spaying and neutering, and supporting animal welfare organizations in order to prevent future instances of animal abandonment and cruelty.