Dozens Killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo Protests against International Presence

Recent protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have resulted in numerous casualties, with demonstrators expressing discontent towards the United Nations’ mission in the country and other international organizations. The protests, which took place in the city of Goma, escalated into clashes with local authorities, leading to the loss of at least 43 lives and injuring 53 individuals. Over 150 people were also arrested, including the protest organizers.

The DRC government has labeled the actions of the protesters as disruptive to public order, prompting law enforcement to intervene in order to restore peace in the city. The government maintains that the demonstration was expected to turn violent. The United Nations’ Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) released a statement expressing concern regarding the threats of violence made prior to the protest and emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue.

Independent investigation demanded, more casualties may be reported

The Goma authorities have initiated an inquiry while the justice ministry has been directed to gather evidence. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, has requested an independent investigation into the killings, expressing the UN’s desire for a thorough, effective, and impartial inquiry. Shamdasani also claimed to have received information suggesting that the death toll might be higher than reported.

While acknowledging the government’s investigation, Shamdasani underscored the need for accountability regardless of affiliation. She emphasized the fundamental right of people to express themselves freely and peacefully assemble, even in protest against international bodies such as the United Nations. Furthermore, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on DRC authorities to ensure that any future law enforcement actions adhere to international human rights norms and standards.

Anti-UN protests in the DRC have been ongoing since July, and these recent demonstrations mark an escalation of the grievances faced by the local population. The United Nations has maintained a significant presence in the country for years, making it a target of protest. In 2017, a Congolese military court sentenced 49 individuals to death following an investigation into the murders of two UN experts in the DRC.

