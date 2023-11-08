A tragic drone attack during a graduation ceremony at a military college in Syria’s Homs province has resulted in the death of 80 people and left 240 others wounded, according to the Syrian health minister. The attack, which took place on Thursday, caused significant devastation and loss of life, affecting both civilians, including young children, and military personnel.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far, the Syrian military has accused fighters “backed by known international forces.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep concern over the incident and related reports of retaliatory shelling in northwest Syria.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Syria’s defense minister, who fortunately left moments before the attack, as per sources within the regional alliance supporting the Damascus government against opposition groups. A witness described the horrifying scene, stating that the explosives struck as people gathered in the courtyard after the ceremony, leaving casualties scattered on the ground.

This attack marks a significant security breach and a blow to the Syrian regime, which has not witnessed such an operation targeting government-controlled territory in years, as highlighted by Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr. Consequently, the Syrian regime has been quick to blame the opposition, launching airstrikes on residential areas in the opposition-controlled enclaves of northwest Syria shortly after the incident.

Simultaneously, in the northwestern province of Idlib, separate attacks resulted in the death of at least five individuals, including a woman and a child. The Syrian Civil Defense reported that 40 others were wounded in the assaults, which targeted 20 villages and towns. Among the injured were eight children and eight women. Locals claim that government positions south and east of Jabal al-Zawiya launched the attacks, targeting a power station and a popular market.

The devastating consequences of these attacks serve as a somber reminder of the ongoing violence and insecurity within Syria. Efforts to bring peace and stability to the war-torn nation remain imperative, as innocent lives continue to be caught in the crossfire.