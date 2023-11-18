Israeli Strikes Target Schools in Northern Gaza, Resulting in High Casualties

Recent Israeli airstrikes on two schools in northern Gaza have led to a devastating loss of life and a large number of casualties. The al-Fakhoora School, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in Jabalia refugee camp, and another school in Tal Al-Zaatar, were mercilessly attacked, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that at least 50 individuals were killed during the bombing of the al-Fakhoora School. Additionally, hundreds of people were injured in the two attacks. The severity of the strikes can be observed in the severe destruction inflicted upon both schools by multiple airstrikes.

The targeting of schools, hospitals, and public facilities by Israeli forces appears to be a recurring trend. These attacks have caused immense suffering and loss of life, with almost 200 people already killed and fears that the number will continue to rise as rescue efforts persist. Despite the non-stop Israeli assaults in the region, many Palestinians sought refuge in the UN-run schools near the Indonesian Hospital to protect themselves.

The Israeli army’s message seems to be clear: there is no safe haven in Gaza. The attack on the al-Fakhoora School, which saw the loss of innocent lives and left countless individuals injured, undermines any sense of security that people may have sought within the premises of a protected UN building.

Qatar’s foreign ministry has strongly condemned Israel’s renewed bombardment of the al-Fakhoora school. They have called for an urgent international investigation into Israel’s repeated targeting of schools and hospitals in Gaza. Similarly, UNRWA has expressed outrage at the devastation caused by the bombings. Tamara Alrifai, a spokesperson for UNRWA, has been unable to make direct contact with staff on the ground, but she has witnessed the harrowing footage coming out of Jabalia. She stated that civilians who took shelter in a protected UN facility have once again paid the price.

This latest bombing campaign is just one instance in a series of attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp. The Israeli army claims that this camp serves as a hideout for Palestinian fighters. Despite widespread condemnation from the UN and various regional governments, the Israeli army has continued its deadly airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of more than 12,000 Palestinians, including many innocent children.

The al-Fakhoora School has been targeted multiple times by Israeli forces in the past, not just during this ongoing conflict. Similar to the al-Shifa Hospital, which has been under siege throughout the war, the al-Fakhoora School has become a symbol of the relentless attacks that Gaza’s educational institutions have endured. The repeated bombings of these schools demonstrate a lack of discrimination and apparent disregard for the lives of those seeking refuge within them.

The death and destruction caused by these attacks cannot be justified as mere collateral damage in the pursuit of Hamas fighters. The deliberate targeting of schools packed with innocent civilians sends a clear message of displacement, suffering, and death. It is imperative for the international community to take immediate action and hold those responsible for such atrocities accountable.

