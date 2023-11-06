Explosion at Beledweyne Checkpoint Leaves 18 Dead and Dozens Injured

In a tragic incident that shook the Somali city of Beledweyne, at least 18 people lost their lives and 40 others were seriously wounded when an explosives-laden vehicle detonated at a security checkpoint. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, devastated the central region of Beledweyne and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

While the identity of the attackers is yet to be confirmed, authorities suspect the involvement of al-Shabaab, a notorious extremist group that often carries out such attacks in Somalia. The group, known for controlling parts of the country, has not claimed responsibility for this specific incident. However, given their history, it is highly likely that they are behind the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses recount the horrifying scene that unfolded during the attack. Abdikadir Arba, one of the first responders who was approximately 200 meters away, described the chaos as a truck laden with explosive devices forcefully made its way through the government-manned checkpoint. Security personnel in a pickup truck were in pursuit of the vehicle when it suddenly detonated, causing devastation and loss of life.

The immediate aftermath of the explosion was captured on social media, with images showing black smoke billowing and the charred remains of the truck cab engulfed in flames. The impact of the blast was felt across the city, leaving residents in a state of shock and mourning for the lives lost.

Healthcare facilities in Beledweyne were quickly overwhelmed by the number of injured victims. Dr. Suleyman Abdi Ali, the director of Beledweyne general hospital, confirmed that ten bodies were brought to his facility. Twenty of the wounded were admitted to local hospitals, while another twenty, who are in critical condition, require advanced medical treatment available only in Mogadishu. As a result, an urgent request for their airlift to the capital has been made.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist groups in Somalia. The government’s ongoing military offensive against al-Shabaab in the Hiran region, with Beledweyne as its focal point, highlights the need for enhanced security measures to protect innocent civilians. The devastating toll exacted by this attack only strengthens the resolve to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and well-being of the Somali people.