Protesters Disrupt Eritrean Festival in Stockholm, Resulting in Injuries and Arrests

Dozens of individuals have been injured and many detained in the Swedish capital of Stockholm after a group opposed to the Eritrean government stormed an event organized by supporters of the regime. The incident unfolded when around 1,000 anti-government protestors, who had received permission to hold a demonstration nearby, forcefully broke through a police barricade. The protesters proceeded to tear down festival tents, set booths and vehicles ablaze, and wreak havoc at the event.

The Swedish police have stated that “another public gathering” near the festival site transformed into a violent riot. Approximately a hundred individuals were detained in connection with the unrest, and authorities are actively investigating violent rioting, arson, impeding the work of the police, and obstructing emergency services. The police remain at the scene and are making efforts to restore order and prevent further criminal acts.

Medical attention has been provided to at least 52 people as a result of the clashes, with some individuals requiring treatment at local clinics and hospitals. The Region Stockholm healthcare authority reported that by 7pm, 15 individuals had been admitted to hospitals, eight of whom had sustained serious injuries, while the remaining seven had minor injuries. Multiple units from the healthcare authority were deployed to assist at the scene.

Sweden is home to a significant population with Eritrean roots. The Eritrean cultural festival, an annual event since the 1990s, has faced criticism for allegedly serving as a platform for promoting the Eritrean government and generating funding for the nation. Various Swedish media outlets have raised concerns about the festival, claiming that it propagates hate speech among participants. Protester Michael Kobrab, speaking to Swedish broadcaster TV4, asserted, “This is not a festival, they are teaching their children hate speech.”

Eritrea is widely regarded by human rights groups as one of the most oppressive countries in the world. Since gaining independence from Ethiopia thirty years ago, the nation has been under the leadership of President Isaias Afwerki, who has never faced an election. Due to dire conditions, such as forced military conscription, millions of people have fled Eritrea over the years.

Amidst the turmoil, a festival participant named Emanuel Asmalash accused the protesters of being “terrorists” from Ethiopia, fueling further tensions between the opposing factions. Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer expressed his concern about Sweden being entangled in the domestic conflicts of other countries, stating, “If you seek refuge in Sweden to escape violence or are on a temporary visit, it is unacceptable to incite violence here. The police’s resources are required for matters unrelated to segregating groups.”

