Sudan’s Turmoil Continues as Drone Attack Claims Lives in May Neighborhood

A devastating drone attack unfolded on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 individuals and injuring more than 55 others in Khartoum’s May neighborhood in Sudan. The country remains in a state of turmoil as rival factions, the military headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vie for control.

According to the Sudan Doctors’ Union, paramilitary forces heavily deployed in the region were the primary target of the attack. Bodies wrapped in white sheets were mournfully displayed in an open yard at Bashair University Hospital, as captured in footage shared by the Resistance Committees, an activist group involved in humanitarian endeavors.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict that erupted from escalating tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces. Sunday’s attack has prompted the RSF to point fingers at the military’s air force. However, verifying these claims independently remains challenging. The military, disputing the accusations, categorically denies targeting civilians, dismissing the RSF’s assertions as “false and misleading.”

Sudan’s war has witnessed indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes from both sides, transforming the Greater Khartoum area into a battleground. The conflict has spread across various parts of the country. The RSF troops have established control over civilian homes in the Greater Khartoum area, converting them into operational bases. This has led to retaliatory airstrikes by the military, resulting in the bombing of residential areas, as highlighted by human rights organizations and activists.

Meanwhile, in the Darfur region, the site of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s, the conflict has taken the form of ethnic violence. Arab militias, alongside the RSF, have targeted ethnic African groups, leading to further suffering, as reported by the United Nations and rights groups.

As Sudan grapples with internal strife and chaos, the toll on innocent lives continues to rise. The international community watches with concern, hoping for an end to the violence and a path towards peace and stability.

Sources:

– AP: [Link](https://apnews.com)