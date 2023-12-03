The Impact of Recent Hostilities on Civilian Hostages in Gaza

In a recent fringe protest in Tel Aviv, dozens of people gathered outside the Israeli military’s headquarters to express their frustration over the renewed bombardment of Gaza. These individuals blame the bombardment for the ongoing captivity of approximately 130 hostages held by Hamas. The protesters, many of whom are anti-war activists, marched around the Israel Defense Force’s Kirya military base and called for an urgent meeting with the country’s war cabinet to demand a ceasefire.

Noam Shuster-Eliassi, a comedian who took part in the protest, highlighted the devastating consequences of continuing the war on the families of the hostages. She emphasized the need for a clear plan that goes beyond mere bombardment of Gaza. Shuster-Eliassi asserted that political efforts and diplomatic agreements are essential to prevent further loss of life and suffering. She expressed her disappointment with the current governance and stressed the importance of standing in solidarity with the hostage families.

This protest marked the first time that the families of the abducted individuals joined forces with other activists. Yael Adar, whose son remains in captivity, spoke at the event, sharing her personal experience. The demonstration ended abruptly when sirens alerted the participants to an incoming rocket attack from Gaza. Demonstrators took refuge under a bridge while Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted the rockets in the distance.

In a separate anti-government protest held in Caesarea, Eran Litman, the father of a murder victim, called for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Litman held the government accountable for the failures that allowed Hamas to carry out their unexpected attack, resulting in the death of 1,200 individuals in Israel. These protests reflect the somber mood among the hostage families, as hopes for further releases were cut short by the resumption of hostilities.

Despite the difficult circumstances, there have been some positive developments. During a seven-day truce, a total of 81 Israeli women and children, along with 24 foreign nationals, were released from Gaza, while 240 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails. This allowed some families to reunite and provided temporary relief from the ongoing crisis.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has been cautious in its response to the crisis, focusing on maintaining visibility by involving affected families. The forum has called for an urgent meeting with Israel’s security cabinet, but their request has not yet been granted. They hope that such a meeting can be coordinated without the need for extensive mobilization or extreme measures.

While there is a small minority publicly advocating for an end to the war in Gaza, they face intense criticism in light of the Hamas attack on October 7th. The current situation poses a challenge for many Israelis, Jews, and leftists who struggle to reconcile their identities with the ongoing conflict. Shuster-Eliassi eloquently summed it up, stating, “It’s difficult to be a logical person with humanity and conscience at the moment.”

