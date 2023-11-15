Indian Prime Minister Advises Ministers to Utilize G20 India App for Effective Communication

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged ministers to make use of the G20 India mobile app during the upcoming G20 Summit, in order to facilitate better communication with foreign dignitaries. In a meeting with the Union council of ministers, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the two-day event and emphasized the importance of India’s global image.

To ensure smooth transportation, the Prime Minister advised ministers to avoid using their official vehicles and instead utilize the shuttle service provided to reach various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam. Moreover, PM Modi instructed all ministers to arrive at the venue on time, preventing any inconvenience for foreign officials.

The G20 India app offers a range of features, including translation, navigation, and other tools that will assist ministers in effectively interacting with foreign dignitaries during the summit. By downloading the app, ministers will have access to essential resources necessary for successful communication.

During the council of ministers meeting, PM Modi emphasized that only authorized individuals should speak on behalf of the government at the G20 meeting, in order to maintain a unified voice. Furthermore, he advised ministers not to address any disputes or controversies related to India during the summit, unless authorized to do so.

In response to the central government’s initiative to showcase Indian technology, around 1,000 visiting foreign delegates will be provided with hands-on experiences using UPI wallets. This will enable them to understand the ease of making payments through this indigenous solution.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra extensively briefed the ministers on the protocol and other relevant matters related to the summit. India will be hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, with world leaders congregating at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, and numerous G20-related meetings were organized across 60 cities in the country. This summit provides a significant opportunity for India to showcase its progress, policies, and initiatives to world leaders.

