World Leaders Condemn US Veto on Gaza Resolution, Calling for Immediate Ceasefire

World leaders, international organizations, and human rights groups have voiced their criticism of the United States’ decision to veto a UN resolution advocating for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates and co-sponsored by 100 other countries, failed to pass at the UN Security Council on Friday due to the US veto, with Britain abstaining.

While the US justified its decision by claiming that the resolution was imbalanced and divorced from reality, the global response has been largely critical. Palestinian leaders expressed their disappointment and frustration, with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh calling it a “disgrace” and another opportunity for the “occupying state to massacre, destroy, and displace.” Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour described the result as “disastrous” and urged those against the destruction and displacement of Palestinians to stand against the ongoing war.

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, strongly condemned the US veto, labeling it as unethical and inhumane. They argued that by obstructing a ceasefire resolution, the US is complicit in the killing of Palestinians and the perpetuation of further violence and ethnic cleansing.

Israel’s response was focused on the conditions for a potential ceasefire, emphasizing the need for the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas. The US Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, did not directly address the UNSC but stated that a ceasefire would only be possible under these conditions.

International organizations also joined the chorus of criticism. Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, stated that the US has displayed a callous disregard for civilian suffering and is complicit in the staggering death toll and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Doctors Without Borders, through their official Twitter account, expressed their devastation at the failure to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire, highlighting the US veto as a vote against humanity.

Human Rights Watch emphasized the risk of complicity in war crimes for the US, as they continue to provide diplomatic cover and arms to Israel during the ongoing conflict. The United Kingdom chose to abstain from the vote, citing the absence of condemnation of Hamas in the resolution. The British ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, stressed the need for Israel to address the threat posed by Hamas while abiding by international humanitarian law.

The reactions from other countries were also critical of the US veto. The United Arab Emirates questioned the message being sent to Palestinians and civilians around the world when the international community fails to unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza. Iran warned of the potential for an uncontrollable explosion in the Middle East due to the US’s support for Israel’s actions. China accused the US of double standards, condemning the continuation of fighting while claiming to care about the lives and safety of people in Gaza. Russia accused the US of issuing a death sentence to thousands of civilians in Palestine and Israel, while France lamented the lack of unity and the worsening crisis in Gaza.

As the international community grapples with the ongoing conflict in Palestine, the US’s decision to veto the UN resolution has sparked a global conversation about double standards and the urgent need for a ceasefire. The consequences of this veto will undoubtedly continue to reverberate in the region and beyond.

FAQ

Q: Why did the US veto a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza?

A: The US claimed that the resolution was imbalanced and divorced from reality, stating that it would not effectively contribute to ending the conflict.

Q: How have world leaders reacted to the US veto?

A: World leaders have criticized the US’s decision, expressing disappointment, frustration, and concern for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Q: What are the consequences of the US veto?

A: The US’s veto prolongs the ongoing conflict in Gaza, exacerbating the suffering of Palestinians and the instability in the region.

Sources:

– [UN Website](https://www.un.org/)

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news)