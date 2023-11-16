Ukrainian Intel Operation Successfully Recruits Russian Officer as Double Agent

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence has achieved a major breakthrough in its efforts to gather valuable information by successfully executing a special operation known as “Barynia.” This operation involved recruiting a high-ranking Russian military officer, Lieutenant Danila Alfyorov, to serve as a double agent, according to a briefing by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) as reported by Ukrinform.

Lt. Alfyorov, a contract service member of the Russian Federation, made the brave decision to defect and join forces with Ukraine. He collaborated extensively with Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces as well as military intelligence since June 2023, and played a crucial role in convincing and transferring 11 Russian servicemen as prisoners of war in multiple batches.

To ensure Lt. Alfyorov’s safety, Ukraine took necessary measures to extract him from Russian territory and transport him securely to Ukraine-controlled land. The task was entrusted to Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, who carried out the operation with utmost efficiency and professionalism.

Interestingly, Lt. Alfyorov disclosed that he first established contact with the Ukrainian side through the “Want to Live” project. This project serves as a platform to encourage Russian soldiers to surrender and find a way out of the conflict. Under this program, the Ukrainian side offered Lt. Alfyorov the opportunity to locate Russian military personnel who were willing to surrender as prisoners of war.

Throughout his collaboration with the GUR, Lt. Alfyorov managed to successfully persuade three groups of Russian servicemen to surrender. However, when he began to arouse suspicion, Lt. Alfyorov decided it was time to complete his mission. Once on Ukrainian territory and under the protection of Ukrainian special forces, he underwent all the necessary procedures prescribed for captured Russian military personnel.

In total, Lt. Alfyorov’s efforts led to the surrender of 11 Russian servicemen, marking a significant victory for the GUR. The coordination headquarters overseeing the “Want to Live” project highlighted its effectiveness in helping Russian soldiers safely surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This operation is another example of Russia’s military personnel showing a willingness to defect and join the Ukrainian side. Just last month, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot made a planned defection by landing on a Ukrainian air base. The successful execution of such operations is a testament to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and highlights the value of these individuals’ courageous decisions.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian government has recognized the importance of these defections and has put into place a reward system to incentivize Russian military personnel to defect. According to a law signed by the President of Ukraine in April 2022, any Russian military personnel who defect with their equipment are entitled to a reward of $500,000.

This latest operation not only strengthens Ukraine’s position in the ongoing conflict but also sends a clear message to Russian forces that there is an alternative path available to them. As the war continues, Ukraine remains committed to exploiting every opportunity to gather intelligence and weaken the Russian military’s resolve.

FAQ

What was the purpose of the “Barynia” operation?

The purpose of the “Barynia” operation was to recruit a Russian military officer as a double agent, enabling Ukraine to gather valuable information and potentially persuade other Russian servicemen to defect.

How many Russian servicemen did Lt. Danila Alfyorov convince to surrender?

Lt. Danila Alfyorov managed to convince a total of 11 Russian servicemen to surrender over the course of his collaboration with Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence.

What is the “Want to Live” project?

The “Want to Live” project is an initiative by Ukraine that encourages Russian soldiers to surrender and find a way out of the conflict. It provides a platform for Russian military personnel to make contact and express their desire to surrender as prisoners of war.

What is the reward for Russian military personnel who defect to Ukraine?

According to a law signed by the President of Ukraine in April 2022, any Russian military personnel who defect with their equipment are entitled to a reward of $500,000.

Sources:

– Ukrinform