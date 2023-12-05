PM Modi Urges Opposition to Learn from Defeat, Not Vent Anger in Parliament

NEW DELHI – The recent session of Lok Sabha began with uproar as BSP member Danish Ali protested against derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Ali wore placards around his neck, demanding action against Bidhuri and emphasizing that insulting an MP is an insult to the Parliament itself. The session was adjourned within minutes as Speaker Om Birla objected to the display of placards, citing Parliamentary rules. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the situation, urged the opposition to refrain from venting anger and frustration in the Parliament.

In his statement, PM Modi called on the opposition to learn from defeat rather than using the Parliament as a platform for expressing frustration. He emphasized the need for a change in approach and a departure from confrontational attitudes that contribute to frequent disruptions and adjournments. Modi urged the opposition to contribute positively for the benefit of the country. The abrupt adjournment of the session was followed by party members chanting slogans in support of Modi’s leadership.

The Prime Minister’s remarks on the opening day of each session have traditionally focused on appealing for cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings. However, this time, PM Modi took the opportunity to address the recent state poll results, which he described as encouraging. He also spoke about the need to move away from the politics of negativity and emphasized the importance of debating shortcomings in order to foster love and unity in the nation.

Modi commended the assembly poll results for the support received from those dedicated to the well-being of the common man, especially women, youth, farmers, and the poor. He stressed that good governance and consistent support for public welfare render the concept of “anti-incumbency” irrelevant, turning it into a perception of pro-incumbency, good governance, transparency, national interest, or solid plans for public welfare.

Regarding the new Parliament building, the PM acknowledged the possibility of shortcomings and encouraged everyone to identify and address them. He assured that the Vice-President and Speaker are fully committed to vigilantly monitoring any issues that may arise.

Overall, PM Modi’s call for unity and constructive engagement reflects his vision for a productive and harmonious Parliament that works towards the betterment of the country.

