Recent reports about North Korea sending over one million artillery shells to Russia have raised eyebrows and sparked concerns. However, former Aidar Battalion company commander Yevhen Dykyi provides a fresh perspective on the situation, highlighting that only 4% of these shells are actually functional.

While Russia produces around 1.1 million shells annually, the quality of North Korean shells pales in comparison to European or American counterparts. Dykyi emphasizes that the shells fired at a deserted island in 2020 demonstrated the lack of reliability, with only 400 out of 2,400 shells reaching the target and a mere 80 actually exploding. This means that out of the one million shells sent to Russia, only about 40,000 are expected to be in working condition.

Dykyi also raises another interesting point, suggesting that North Korean instructors may have accompanied the shipment of artillery shells. He explains that Russian artillerymen may be hesitant to use these shells due to safety concerns, as they cannot be certain how many of them exploded in the guns during North Korea’s tests.

Although the quantity of shells delivered by North Korea may seem substantial, it is important to consider their actual usefulness. The low quality and reliability of these shells significantly diminish their value on the battlefield. It is doubtful that they will contribute significantly to Russia’s military capabilities.

Furthermore, there has been speculation that North Korea may have provided Russia with additional weaponry, such as short-range ballistic missiles, portable anti-aircraft missiles, T-series tank ammunition, and anti-tank guided missiles. While these claims are yet to be confirmed, it adds to the complexity of the situation.

Thus, while the news of North Korea’s artillery shells being sent to Russia may initially sound alarming, a deeper examination reveals that the impact on Russia’s military capabilities may not be as significant as it seems.

