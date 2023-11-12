A recent report has emerged regarding the one million artillery shells that North Korea sent to Russia. According to the former Aidar Battalion company commander, Yevhen Dykyi, there is no need for alarm as only 4% of these shells are in working condition.

While Russia manufactures approximately 1.1 million shells every year, the quality of European/American shells greatly differs from that of North Korean shells. This distinction raises concerns about the effectiveness and reliability of the North Korean shells provided to Russia.

In an attempt to display its power, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ordered the firing of 2,400 shells at a deserted island last year. However, only 400 shells actually reached the island, and out of those, only 80 exploded as intended. This indicates that only 4% of the shells fired by North Korea were successful. Considering this low success rate, it is estimated that Russia received only around 40,000 functioning shells from North Korea’s shipment.

Dykyi further suggested that Pyongyang’s instructors may have accompanied the shells, potentially due to fears regarding their own product’s reliability. It is possible that the Russian artillerymen hesitate to utilize these weapons out of concern for potential malfunctions and accidental explosions.

The recent Bloomberg report states that North Korea dispatched over one million artillery shells to Russia, which are expected to provide a supply lasting approximately two months. Satellite images published by the Washington Post on October 16th reveal that Russian ships have been picking up cargo from North Korea and transporting it to a Russian military port over the past two months.

Aside from artillery shells, North Korea may have potentially provided additional weaponry to Russia. The Yonhap News Agency suggests that short-range ballistic missiles, portable anti-aircraft missiles, T-series tank ammunition, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers, rifles, machine guns, and possibly more short-range ballistic missiles could have been part of the North Korean supplies.

While the quantity of the shells may be significant, the majority of them have proven to be nonfunctional. The implications of these nonworking shells are yet to be fully understood, but it is clear that Russia’s reliance on such unreliable weaponry raises concerns about its military capabilities.

Sources:

– The New Voice of Ukraine