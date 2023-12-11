Donald Tusk Emerges as the New Prime Minister of Poland

In a triumphant return to power, Donald Tusk has received the backing of the Polish parliament to lead a new government. This marks his comeback after spending nine years out of office.

The vote, with 248 in favor and 201 against, solidifies Tusk’s position as the head of the government. This victory comes just two months after a coalition of opposition parties, led by the former European Council president, surprisingly emerged victorious in the national election held on October 15. It appears that the Polish people have placed their trust and hope in Tusk’s leadership once again.

Expressing gratitude to the nation, Tusk addressed cheering MPs, stating, “Thank you Poland, this is a great day, not for me, but for all those who, throughout these long years, fervently believed that things would get better and that we would conquer the darkness and evil that surrounds us.”

Earlier in the day, Poland’s outgoing Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, lost a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament by a vote of 266-190. With his defeat, the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party’s eight-year reign in power has officially come to an end. This clears the path for Tusk to establish a centrist, pro-European Union government, comprising his Civic Coalition party, the liberal Poland 2050 party, the conservative agrarian Polish People’s Party, and the Left.

Tusk is now expected to unveil his Cabinet and present his governing program to parliament on Tuesday morning. Following this, MPs will hold a vote of confidence. President Andrzej Duda’s office has announced that he is prepared to swear in the new government as early as Wednesday morning.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has extended her congratulations to Tusk on this momentous occasion. She praised his experience and strong commitment to European values, emphasizing their importance in building a stronger Europe for the benefit of the Polish people. Von der Leyen expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Tusk, starting with the significant European Council meeting scheduled for this week.

