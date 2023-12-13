Donald Tusk Takes Oath as Poland’s New Prime Minister, Vows to Uphold Constitution

Donald Tusk officially assumed office as Poland’s new prime minister, following his swearing-in ceremony administered by President Andrzej Duda. In his inaugural address, Tusk made a strong commitment to abide by the country’s constitution, a clear departure from the outgoing Law and Justice (PiS) government, which had faced allegations of constitutional violations while attempting to exert greater political control over the justice system.

Highlighting the importance of upholding the rule of law, Tusk’s remarks aimed at repairing strained relations with Brussels. Over the course of PiS’s eight-year governance, Poland experienced considerable tension with the European Commission. The EU had suspended €35 billion in grants and loans designated for post-pandemic recovery, as well as €76.5 billion in regular EU development funds, due to Poland’s perceived erosion of democratic values upheld by the bloc.

Tusk emphasized that public dissatisfaction with PiS’s handling of these issues was a driving force behind the high voter turnout during the October 15 election, which resulted in a coalition government formed by three opposition parties assuming power.

The new prime minister has already begun to adopt an outward-looking approach, intending to attend the EU-Western Balkans summit on Wednesday and participate in the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday. Tusk, who previously led the European Council from 2014 to 2019, aims to prioritize the release of frozen funds and garner support for Ukraine.

Nevertheless, much of the new government’s focus will be directed toward domestic affairs. This includes the reversal of PiS’s reforms, particularly those related to the judicial system, and the removal of Law and Justice loyalists from positions within government-controlled enterprises and state media.

Concerns have arisen regarding President Duda’s ability to block these measures, as the new coalition lacks the parliamentary majority necessary to override his veto. Despite this potential obstacle, both Duda and Tusk expressed their commitment to cooperation and collaboration.

When asked about their relationship, Tusk assured reporters of their shared objectives to serve Poland, stating, “I hope we have a common goal, even if different paths and different experiences, sometimes very different, but I don’t think anyone should doubt that when you are president or prime minister you have to serve Poland, and actually nothing else should matter.”

Echoing the sentiment, President Duda pledged not to obstruct policies benefiting the citizens and the stability of the Polish Republic, asserting, “I can assure you that I will certainly not oppose or block what is for the good of the citizens and the permanence of the Polish Republic.”

