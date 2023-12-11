Donald Tusk Set to Become Polish Prime Minister as Populist Party Loses Majority

In a surprising turn of events, the Polish parliament has nominated Donald Tusk to become the country’s prime minister. This comes after current leader Mateusz Morawiecki and his populist Law and Justice (PiS) party failed to secure a majority in October’s elections.

Despite President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of PiS, nominating Morawiecki to lead the government, he was unable to win a vote of confidence. This opened the door for Tusk to take on the role of prime minister. The nomination was made by the Sejm, Poland’s parliament, with overwhelming support of 190 MPs.

Tusk, who previously served as prime minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014 and later as European Council president, is expected to assume office this week. He is known for his strong leadership and is a prominent figure in Polish politics.

The October elections saw Tusk’s coalition, consisting of the Civic Coalition (KO), the Third Way, and the Left, win a majority of seats with an impressive voter turnout of over 70%. On the other hand, Morawiecki’s ruling PiS emerged as the largest party but was unable to form a majority government due to other parties refusing to work with them.

Tusk’s new government has ambitious plans to undo the effects of PiS rule. One of the key priorities is to restore the independence of the judiciary, which has been deeply undermined under previous administrations. Additionally, Tusk aims to unlock €36bn of EU funds that have been withheld due to concerns over the rule of law in Poland.

Furthermore, Tusk plans to reverse a controversial court decision from 2020 that significantly restricted access to abortion in Poland. He also intends to strengthen protections for the rights of LGBT individuals.

However, Tusk may encounter obstacles in implementing his agenda as President Duda, who will remain in office until 2025, has shown a clear intention to oppose Tusk’s plans. As the final approver of bills passed by parliament, Duda has the power to veto legislation. With Tusk’s coalition not holding enough seats to override a veto, achieving meaningful change may prove challenging.

Despite the potential roadblocks ahead, the nomination of Donald Tusk signifies a shift in Polish politics and raises hopes for a more progressive and inclusive government.