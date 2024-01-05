A controversial drug that gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic has now been linked to potential excess deaths. Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug often used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, was widely promoted by former President Donald Trump as a treatment for the virus. However, a new study suggests that this drug may have had devastating consequences.

While smaller studies initially showed promising results, it was never definitively proven that hydroxychloroquine was effective against coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the drug emergency use authorization in March 2020, which led to clinical trials. Unfortunately, subsequent larger studies, including one conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine, found that hydroxychloroquine had no significant benefits in treating COVID-19 and even posed an increased risk of death. As a result, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization in June 2020.

According to a recent study by French researchers, nearly 17,000 people may have died after being prescribed hydroxychloroquine during the first wave of the pandemic. This study, published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, analyzed data from six countries: France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. Among these countries, the majority of deaths occurred in the U.S., with 12,739 reported deaths. Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, and Turkey also experienced significant numbers of deaths related to hydroxychloroquine.

The toxicity of the drug played a role in these deaths, particularly due to cardiac side effects. Hydroxychloroquine has known side effects such as heart arrhythmia and muscle weakness. The researchers also acknowledged that the actual number of deaths may be higher or lower due to limited data availability, estimating a range between 3,000 and 30,000 deaths. Furthermore, the global death toll may be much higher if data from additional countries had been included in the study.

The controversy surrounding hydroxychloroquine is not limited to its medical effects. Former President Trump fervently advocated for its use, often without supporting evidence. His public statements, including one on Fox News where he claimed that areas with a high malaria rate had fewer coronavirus outbreaks due to hydroxychloroquine, added fuel to the debate. Trump even stated that he had been taking the drug himself as a preventative measure.

As we navigate through the ongoing pandemic, it is crucial to rely on scientific research and expert advice when considering potential treatments. While hydroxychloroquine may have shown promise in the early stages, it is now essential to focus on evidence-based remedies and preventive measures. The lessons learned from this controversy can serve as a reminder of the importance of rigorous scientific evaluation and cautious decision-making in times of crisis.

