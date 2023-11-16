Donald Trump Jr.’s Social Media Account Compromised, Raises Concerns Over Platform Security

A spokesman for former President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr.’s account on a popular social media platform, referred to as X, had been hacked. Unusual and erratic posts were shared from the compromised account, spreading false information about the death of the former president and claiming that Trump Jr. would be running for president himself.

The incident quickly garnered attention as the posts were reshared thousands of times and viewed by hundreds of thousands of users. One post even seemed to threaten the country of North Korea, while another used a racist epithet to insult President Joe Biden. However, within a short time, the posts were removed from the platform.

While X did not respond to the request for comment, this security breach has sparked concerns about the platform’s ability to protect user accounts, especially those belonging to high-profile individuals involved in politics. With the approaching 2024 elections, X has claimed to prioritize safety and election teams following significant layoffs.

The extent of the compromise remains uncertain, including whether unauthorized access was gained to Trump Jr.’s private direct messages or if he had enabled two-factor authentication for his account. This incident also highlights ongoing investigations by the Federal Trade Commission into X’s privacy practices and whether the platform may have violated previous commitments made to secure user data.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that prominent accounts on the platform have been targeted. In 2020, hackers successfully took control of accounts belonging to former President Barack Obama, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and others, including Biden and Elon Musk. Twitter acknowledged that the hackers had potentially accessed private messages during that security breach.

