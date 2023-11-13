Don Samuels Announces Second Bid for Congress Against Rep. Ilhan Omar

Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels is gearing up for another shot at Congress as he launches a rematch campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Last year, Samuels came closer to defeating Omar in the DFL primary than any other candidate before him.

Samuels, an immigrant from Jamaica, brings a unique perspective to the table with his previous experience on the Minneapolis School Board. Despite losing to the nationally known progressive congresswoman by a narrow margin of just over two percentage points, Samuels remains determined to secure a victory this time around. With more time and potentially more resources at his disposal, he is confident in his chances for the upcoming August election.

In the previous campaign, Samuels faced numerous challenges, including a lack of belief from donors in his ability to succeed. However, he remains steadfast in his commitment to making a difference. Reflecting on his trajectory, Samuels believes that the groundwork he laid during his previous bid will serve as a solid foundation for his current campaign.

Some of Samuels’ motivation for entering the race stems from Omar’s recent actions and statements, particularly in the context of the Israel-Hamas crisis. According to Samuels, these incidents have only reinforced the urgent need for fresh and effective leadership.

The field of candidates challenging Omar continues to expand. Alongside Samuels, Air Force veteran Tim Peterson and attorney Sarah Gad have also thrown their hats into the ring. With a diverse range of backgrounds and perspectives, this primary race promises to be dynamic and highly contested.

