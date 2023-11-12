A New Perspective on the Closure of Borders Between Dominican Republic and Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – In an unprecedented move, the president of the Dominican Republic has made the difficult decision to close all borders with neighboring Haiti. President Luis Abinader, in a televised address, justified the action by citing the ongoing dispute between both nations over the construction of a canal that would utilize the Massacre River.

The closure, which includes air, sea, and land traffic, has sparked mixed reactions. However, President Abinader stood firm, emphasizing the need to protect the livelihoods of Dominican farmers and safeguard the environment from potential damage caused by the canal project.

The Massacre River plays a vital role in the region, supporting the agricultural activities of Dominican farmers, and any interference could have severe consequences. The president raised concerns that this unilateral irrigation project sets a dangerous precedent that could lead to further destructive constructions along the river.

It is important to understand the historical significance of the Massacre River. It derives its name from a gruesome battle between French and Spanish colonizers and later witnessed the tragic massacre of Haitians by the Dominican army in 1937. The river holds cultural, environmental, and symbolic value for both nations.

While acknowledging Haiti’s need to address its water scarcity, President Abinader stressed the importance of diplomatic dialogue rather than unilateral actions. He urged the international community to support Haiti in finding a sustainable solution.

In light of recent gang violence in Haiti, the Dominican Republic assumes the stance of protecting its own security interests. President Abinader expressed concerns about the unstable situation in Haiti, emphasizing that efforts to ensure stability and security should not compromise the water resources shared by both nations.

