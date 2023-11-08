The Impact of the Dominican Republic’s Border Closure with Haiti

The Dominican Republic made headlines recently with its decision to close all borders with neighboring Haiti in response to a dispute over a canal on the Haitian side. This move, announced by President Luis Abinader, has raised concerns about the impact on both countries’ economies, particularly in Haiti.

The closure of air, sea, and land borders has significant implications for trade and regional connectivity. While the Dominican Republic’s closure is a rare move, it reflects the seriousness of the situation. The dispute centers around the excavation of a canal by a farming group in Haiti, which would use water from the Massacre River, running along the border of the two countries. The canal project had been in limbo since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 but resumed due to inaction by the Haitian government in addressing the impact of drought in the area.

Contrary to claims by the Dominican government, there is no evidence to suggest that major politicians or powerful businesspeople are supporting the canal project on the Haitian side, according to Latin American and Caribbean consultant Diego Da Rin. Therefore, the border closure appears to be more of a response to concerns about diverting water from the Massacre River, which could adversely affect Dominican farmers and the environment.

However, the closure has already had tangible consequences. Haitians who depend on cross-border trade and employment are facing significant challenges. The closure of the border near the northern town of Dajabon has disrupted a vital economic lifeline for Haitians who regularly buy and sell goods in the Dominican Republic. This disruption is also causing financial losses for both countries, with goods spoiling and millions of dollars at stake. Additionally, Haitians who live in Haiti but work in the Dominican Republic now face difficulties in crossing the border daily.

Efforts to resolve the dispute have been ongoing, with meetings held between Dominican and Haitian officials. However, with the failure of last-minute talks, the border closure seems inevitable. The impact on both countries’ economies, as well as the well-being of the people affected, is likely to be significant.

In conclusion, while the closure of the Dominican Republic’s borders with Haiti may be a response to a canal dispute, the consequences reach far beyond this specific issue. Both countries will face economic challenges, and the well-being of Haitians who depend on cross-border trade and employment is at stake. It is crucial for both governments to find a resolution and prioritize the needs of their citizens.