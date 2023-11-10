Authorities Prepare for Potential Disaster as Tropical Storm Franklin Approaches Hispaniola

As the island of Hispaniola braces itself for the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, authorities in the Dominican Republic and Haiti are taking precautionary measures to protect their citizens from potential landslides, heavy floods, and widespread damage. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, bringing with it torrential rains of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) across both countries, with isolated areas possibly experiencing up to 15 inches (38 centimeters).

In response to the imminent threat, Dominican officials have announced the closure of schools, government offices, and businesses by midday Tuesday. They will remain closed until Thursday when it is deemed safe to reopen. Although Haiti has not yet announced any closures, schools are already closed for vacation until mid-September.

The worry over heavy rainfall is particularly high in Haiti, where severe erosion has left many places vulnerable to catastrophic flooding. The country is still recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, which resulted in numerous fatalities and extensive damage. Jerome Jean-Pierre, a vendor from the Haitian capital, expressed his concerns, hoping that Tropical Storm Franklin would not bring a repeat of the horrors experienced during Hurricane Matthew.

While both countries are taking necessary precautions, the situation in Haiti is further complicated by the ongoing surge in gang violence. With over 200,000 people forced to flee their homes, the arrival of this storm will only exacerbate an already dire situation. The aftermath of storms has historically been challenging in Haiti, as the government struggles to respond quickly due to limited resources and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts that Tropical Storm Franklin will linger over Hispaniola before making its way into open water late on Wednesday. The storm surge forecasted to reach up to three feet (one meter) heightens concerns for coastal areas and low-lying regions. Both the Dominican Republic and Haiti have issued tropical storm warnings, urging citizens to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest advisories.

With predictions from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that the 2021 hurricane season will be above normal, it is critical for residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and prepared throughout the season. As the storm approaches, it is our collective responsibility to prioritize safety and support each other in navigating these challenging circumstances.