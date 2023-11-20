Deadly Rainfall in Dominican Republic Causes Devastation and Displacement

The Dominican Republic has been struck by a calamitous rainfall that has resulted in the loss of countless lives and the displacement of thousands of residents. The torrential downpour on the preceding day forced over 13,000 individuals to seek safer ground and leave their homes behind.

Homes were inundated, power outages became widespread, and bridges and roads suffered significant damage as a consequence of the severe rainfall. These disastrous conditions prompted the Emergency Operations Center (COE) to release a report on Sunday evening, highlighting the dire situation faced by the Caribbean nation.

Tragically, a total of 21 individuals have lost their lives due to the storm. The victims include nine people who tragically perished when the wall of a highway tunnel collapsed onto their cars, according to the National Police. Videos circulating on social media captured the fury of the rushing water, which relentlessly dragged cars along the streets and flooded the ground floors of buildings.

Protection agencies had to gather more than 2,500 individuals to ensure their safety, while over 2,600 homes were severely impacted by the storm, as reported by the COE. The aftermath of the torrential downpour has left 45 communities completely cut off from communication, exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected population.

The devastating consequences of the rainfall serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of communities and infrastructure in the face of extreme weather events. As climate change continues to shape our world, instances of such intense rainfall are anticipated to increase, calling for greater preparedness and resilience.

FAQs

1. How many people were displaced by the heavy rainfall?

Over 13,000 people in the Dominican Republic had to relocate to safer areas due to the torrential downpour.

2. How many people lost their lives in the storm?

A total of 21 individuals tragically lost their lives as a result of the heavy rainfall.

3. What caused the collapse of the highway tunnel?

The collapse of the highway tunnel was caused by the intense rain, which weakened the structure’s integrity, leading to the wall’s collapse onto the cars passing through.

4. How many communities were left without communication?

As reported by the COE, 45 communities were left without communication following the devastating rainfall.

Sources:

– Reuters