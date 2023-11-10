Dominican Republic and Haiti Close Border Amid Dispute over Canal Project

Amid an escalating dispute over a planned canal project off the Massacre River that separates the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the Dominican government has announced the closure of all its land, air, and sea borders with Haiti. This move comes after the Dominican Republic had already been constructing a wall at its border with Haiti and had been deporting tens of thousands of Haitians back to their impoverished and gang-ravaged country. The closure of Haiti’s only land border raises concerns about worsening the crisis in a country already on the brink of collapse.

The canal project has been a source of contention between the two nations, with Dominican officials arguing that it would violate a 1929 treaty governing the fair use of waterways along the shared border. While Haiti’s ministry of culture and communication has stated that it does not consider the project to be in violation of the treaty, the closure of the border threatens to exacerbate the already strained ties between the two countries.

Critics of the closure argue that nationalist politicians in the Dominican Republic are using anti-Haitian sentiment to gain support ahead of next year’s elections. Meanwhile, human rights organizations express concern about the impact on Haitians, who will be locked within their country amid extreme levels of violence, food and water shortages, and limited access to healthcare.

The closure of the border has already had immediate effects, with the suspension of flights and bus trips between the two countries. Some members of the Haitian community in the Dominican Republic are even considering returning to Haiti due to fears of anti-Haitian violence.

The situation in Haiti is dire, with gangs controlling large sections of the capital and impeding humanitarian aid. The country has already been grappling with economic hardship and political instability, and this latest development further adds to its challenges.

As both countries continue to engage in tense negotiations and face criticism from the international community, the border closure remains in place, leaving the fate of thousands of Haitians and the future of their relationship with the Dominican Republic uncertain.