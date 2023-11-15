New Article: Dominican Republic and Haiti Face Tensions Over Canal Dispute

The Dominican Republic and Haiti, neighboring countries on the island of Hispaniola, find themselves embroiled in a conflict fueled by a disputed canal. The Dominican government has raised concerns that the construction of a canal by Haitian citizens will divert water from the Massacre River, posing a threat to the Dominican Republic’s water supply and farmlands.

In response to these escalating tensions, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic announced a freeze on new visas for Haitians and even threatened to close the border between the two countries. A government statement issued on Monday warned that if the conflict remains unresolved, the border would be entirely shut for air, sea, and land commerce.

One of the key complications in this dispute is the uncertainty surrounding the authorization of the canal’s construction in Haiti. The Dominican government claims that Haitian citizens are undertaking this project independently, without the approval of their local officials. They view this as an alarming indication of the instability on the other side of the border.

Haiti has faced its share of challenges, including an increase in gang violence and an absence of federal elections, leading to a power vacuum. Criminal organizations have taken advantage of this situation, and the United Nations estimates that a significant portion of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is now under gang control. The resulting violence has prompted many Haitians to seek refuge in the Dominican Republic, further straining the relationship between the two nations.

To address the issue of immigration, President Abinader has taken measures to restrict the flow of migrants, such as constructing a border barrier. Deportation efforts have also been intensified, with numerous individuals, including Dominican citizens, being expelled from the country. In some cases, these actions have been perceived as racial persecution, as individuals with darker skin tones have been targeted.

However, closing the border completely would have severe consequences for both countries. Haiti heavily relies on imports from its neighbor, and any disruption in trade would further impoverish an already struggling nation. Additionally, the Dominican Republic’s economy would suffer, as Haiti stands as its third-largest trading partner. Informal trade between the two countries generates millions of dollars in profit, with exports to Haiti constituting a significant portion of this economic activity.

In an effort to find a resolution, the Dominican Republic intends to initiate talks with Haiti. Both nations recognize the need for a definitive solution that addresses the concerns raised by the disputed canal. The outcome of these discussions will have a lasting impact on the relationship between these neighboring countries.

