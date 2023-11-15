Dominican Republic Suspends Visas for Haitians and Considers Border Closure

In a bold move with far-reaching consequences, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has announced the suspension of visa issuance to Haitians. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the president has also threatened to block all land, air, and sea traffic between the two neighboring countries. This decisive action comes as a response to the recent excavation of a canal in Haiti, a project that Dominican officials assert will have detrimental effects on their farmers and the environment by diverting water from the Massacre River.

The origins of the canal construction remain murky, with no clear authorization to support the digging project. In the event that the conflict remains unresolved, the Dominican government stated its intention to completely close the border to all forms of commerce. While this would undoubtedly have significant economic implications for both countries, it would particularly impact Haiti, which relies heavily on imports from the Dominican Republic. Haiti is currently grappling with skyrocketing inflation, deepening poverty due to increased gang violence, and a fragile economy.

The halt in border trade would not only affect Haiti but also have adverse effects on Dominican businesses. According to a study by the Dominican Republic’s Central Bank, informal border trade between the two countries amounted to $430 million in 2017, with more than $330 million representing exports to Haiti. Furthermore, Haiti stands as the Dominican Republic’s third-largest formal trade partner, with $1 billion in exports to Haiti last year and $11 million in imports.

Last week, the Dominican government dispatched a team to monitor the canal’s construction from across the border. Officials clarified that this action was intended to assist in apprehending, if necessary, any individuals working on the project without permission, rather than serving as an act of intimidation. In response, former interim Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph defended the canal’s construction, accusing critics in the Dominican Republic of harboring nationalist and racist sentiments.

President Abinader has consistently pursued measures aimed at limiting Haitian migration into the Dominican Republic. In recent years, his administration has forcefully expelled tens of thousands of Haitians and individuals of Haitian descent. Additionally, construction of a 118-mile (190-kilometer) wall along the Haitian border has commenced under Abinader’s leadership.

While tensions between the two countries have simmered for some time, this recent escalation brings the issue to the forefront. The Dominican Republic last fully closed its border with Haiti in July 2021 following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Although intermittent closures have occurred for security reasons, a complete shutdown would have severe consequences for various sectors, such as trade and tourism.

It remains to be seen how this dispute will be resolved and what impact it will have on the complex relationship between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. As the situation develops, the international community watches attentively, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

