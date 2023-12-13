The Remarkable Discovery of a Dolphin with Thumb-like Flippers Creates a Stir

In a groundbreaking observation, scientists at the Pelagos Cetacean Research Institute in Greece have made an extraordinary find that has left experts stunned. This remarkable discovery involves a dolphin with unusually deformed flippers that bear an uncanny resemblance to human thumbs. The unique specimen was first spotted in the Gulf of Corinth during the summer, marking the first time such a morphology has been observed in 30 years of surveys in the open sea and coastal areas of Greece.

Rather than being hindered by its distinctive flippers, the dolphin displayed normal swimming behavior and seemed to have no difficulty keeping up with its pod. According to the president of the institute, Alexandros Frantzis, the odd shape of the fins is not indicative of illness but rather results from rare and irregular genes caused by inbreeding. This particular dolphin belongs to a group of around 1,300 striped dolphins in the gulf, which are isolated from their Mediterranean counterparts and therefore face limited breeding options. As a result, this particular genetic defect is regarded as the highest permanent striped dolphin species in the Mediterranean.

Cetaceans, which include whales, dolphins, and porpoises, naturally possess phalanges in their flippers. While finger bones are usually concealed by the connective tissue of the flippers, the Greek dolphin specimen is an exception to this norm, with the missing phalanges being visible. Scientists believe that this deformity is a genetic defect resulting from inbreeding.

Frantzis initially thought that the dolphin was injured when he first caught sight of it. He alerted his team to the rare sighting, and after a thorough effort, managed to document the unique case photographically. In a stroke of luck, the same pod of dolphins was encountered a few days later, providing an opportunity for further observation and record-keeping.

Striped dolphins are among the most abundant cetaceans worldwide, typically congregating in pods ranging from 25 to 100 individuals and showcasing remarkable acrobatic feats, such as breaching up to 20 feet above the water’s surface. However, their flippers typically remain intact unless they have been damaged by predators or affected by disease.

This extraordinary discovery of a dolphin with thumb-like flippers has attracted widespread attention and is a testament to the remarkable biodiversity that exists within our oceans. It serves as a reminder of the importance of genetic diversity in maintaining the health and resilience of marine species.

FAQ

What is the significance of the dolphin’s thumb-like flippers?

The dolphin’s peculiar flippers are an exceptional find that sheds light on the genetic diversity and potential implications of inbreeding within marine mammal populations.

How do dolphins normally use their flippers?

Dolphins typically use their flippers for propulsion, steering, and maintaining balance in the water. They are crucial for their overall mobility and survival.

Are there other known cases of dolphins with deformed flippers?

While there have been isolated reports of dolphins with deformed flippers, this particular observation is considered highly rare and unique due to the striking resemblance to human thumbs.

What are the implications of inbreeding among marine mammal populations?

Inbreeding can lead to a decrease in genetic diversity, making species more vulnerable to diseases and genetic abnormalities. It diminishes the ability of populations to adapt and survive in changing environments.

