New Article: Understanding Your FT.com Trial and Subscription Options

Are you curious about the trial and subscription options available for FT.com? Look no further, as we provide a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision on what suits you best.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, giving you the opportunity to explore our vast array of content. This includes both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, Premium Digital not only includes everything in Standard Digital, but also grants you access to our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, you will receive 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. To see a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

Feel free to change your trial plan to either Standard or Premium Digital at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you choose not to take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our Premium Digital monthly subscription plan. This plan grants you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month.

However, if you prefer to save on costs, you have the flexibility to change your plan online in the “Settings & Account” section at any time. At the end of the trial, you can also opt to pay annually for premium access and enjoy a 20% discount.

Alternatively, you may decide to downgrade to Standard Digital, which provides a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. To compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

Any changes you make to your plan will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for an additional four weeks, regardless of whether you decide to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side.

Rest assured, even if you cancel, you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

At FT.com, we provide various payment options to suit your preference. You can choose to pay using a credit card, debit card, or PayPal.

FAQ

1. Can I switch my trial plan between Standard and Premium Digital?

Yes, you have the flexibility to change your trial plan from Standard Digital to Premium Digital, or vice versa, at any time. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section to make the switch.

2. If I choose the Premium Digital plan at the end of my trial, can I still switch to Standard Digital?

Absolutely! You can change your plan from Premium Digital to Standard Digital whenever you want. Just go to the “Settings & Account” section and make the necessary adjustments.

3. What happens if I cancel my subscription before the end of the trial period?

If you cancel your subscription before the end of the trial period, you will still have access to FT.com until the end of the trial. However, please note that after the trial period ends, your access will be discontinued unless you choose to subscribe.

4. Is there a student discount available for FT.com subscriptions?

At the moment, FT.com does not offer a specific student discount. However, we have various subscription plans available that cater to different needs and budgets. Feel free to explore our Standard and Premium Digital options to find the best fit for you.