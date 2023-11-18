Does Hotel Rwanda Still Exist?

In 2004, the critically acclaimed film “Hotel Rwanda” shed light on the horrific events that unfolded during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. The movie depicted the true story of Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager who saved the lives of over a thousand people by providing them shelter at the Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda. But what has become of the hotel since then? Does Hotel Rwanda still exist?

The Hôtel des Mille Collines:

The Hôtel des Mille Collines, also known as Hotel Rwanda, was indeed a real hotel during the time of the genocide. It served as a safe haven for countless individuals seeking refuge from the violence and chaos that engulfed the country. Today, the hotel still stands as a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Post-Genocide:

Following the genocide, the Hôtel des Mille Collines underwent renovations and reopened its doors to the public. It continues to operate as a luxury hotel, offering accommodation, dining, and conference facilities to guests from around the world. The hotel has become a popular destination for tourists and business travelers visiting Rwanda.

FAQ:

Q: Is the hotel still called Hotel Rwanda?

A: No, the hotel is officially known as the Hôtel des Mille Collines. However, it is often referred to as Hotel Rwanda due to its association with the events depicted in the film.

Q: Can visitors learn about the history of the genocide at the hotel?

A: Yes, the hotel has a memorial exhibit that provides visitors with information about the genocide and the role the hotel played in saving lives during that time.

Q: Are there any other notable sites related to the genocide in Rwanda?

A: Yes, the Kigali Genocide Memorial is a significant site that commemorates the victims of the genocide. It offers exhibits, educational programs, and a memorial garden for reflection.

In conclusion, the Hôtel des Mille Collines, also known as Hotel Rwanda, still exists today. It serves as a reminder of the resilience of the Rwandan people and the importance of preserving the memory of the genocide. Visitors can not only enjoy the hotel’s amenities but also learn about the history of the genocide through its memorial exhibit.