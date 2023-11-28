The United Arab Emirates Revealed to Promote Fossil Fuels Amidst Climate Talks

A confidential document leak has uncovered the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) intentions to advance global oil and gas deals during its role as host of the United Nations climate conference. The UAE is expected to play a crucial part in the negotiation of an agreement to steer the world away from coal, oil, and gas usage. However, behind the scenes, the UAE has been pursuing contradictory objectives by seeking to lobby for oil and gas deals worldwide. This revelation has cast a shadow over the upcoming climate summit, raising concerns about the UAE’s blurred boundaries between its role as host and its status as a prominent oil and gas exporter.

The leaked document, consisting of nearly 50 pages, provides detailed instructions for Emirati climate officials on how to utilize meetings with global counterparts to further the UAE’s oil and gas agenda. For example, the document suggests leveraging a meeting with Brazil’s environment minister to support a local petrochemical deal led by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), the UAE’s state-run oil and gas company. Furthermore, it encourages informing Chinese officials about potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) opportunities in Mozambique, Canada, and Australia. LNG, a significant driver of global warming, represents the UAE’s interests in the fossil fuel industry.

These revelations have triggered strong reactions from experts and global figures involved in climate negotiations. António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, expressed disbelief and Christiana Figueres, former United Nations diplomat, remarked upon the UAE being caught red-handed. The leaked document has raised concerns that the UAE is compromising the integrity of the climate summit by juxtaposing its position as a host with its role as a major oil and gas exporter. The document’s contents serve as a wake-up call to the international community, highlighting the need for enhanced transparency and the reassessment of hosting responsibilities.

FAQ:

Q: What is the main fact revealed by the leaked document?

A: The leaked document showcases the UAE’s intentions to promote and pursue oil and gas deals during its role as host of the United Nations climate conference.

Q: What is LNG?

A: LNG stands for liquefied natural gas, which is a type of fossil fuel that contributes to global warming.

Q: What are the concerns raised by experts and global figures?

A: Experts and global figures are concerned that the UAE’s pursuit of oil and gas deals undermines the integrity of the climate summit and blurs the boundaries between the country’s hosting responsibilities and its role as a significant fossil fuel exporter.

Sources:

– Centre for Climate Reporting and BBC document leak