New Article – Strained Gaza Hospitals Continue to Operate Amidst Israeli Evacuation Orders

In the midst of escalating tensions and bombings in the Gaza Strip, hospitals in the southern region have been ordered to evacuate by the Israeli military. Despite these orders, doctors and medical staff remain committed to their patients and continue working tirelessly to provide medical care.

One doctor, Dr. Suahib Al Hamss, who works at a hospital in Rafah, a supposedly safe zone for civilians seeking shelter, spoke out about the evacuation order. Al Hamss revealed that while his own home was reduced to rubble, he and his colleagues continue to treat the injured and the hospital remains crowded with patients.

Even though his own family has been safely extracted from their demolished house, Al Hamss emphasized that all the people in Gaza are like family, and they are all suffering and dying. Despite the constant threat of airstrikes and bombings, the medical staff refuses to abandon their patients.

The Kuwaiti Specialist Hospital, located in the southern Gaza Strip, also reported being given a two-hour evacuation warning by Israel. This incident marks the first time that a hospital in the southern zone has received such an order. The New York Times has reported that twenty-two hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip have also been warned to evacuate.

The World Health Organisation has condemned these evacuation orders, as targeting hospitals not only endangers the lives of patients but also violates international laws. Critics of Israel argue that these orders provide further evidence of the country’s alleged intention to attack hospitals, which would be a grave violation of the Geneva Convention.

Israel, on the other hand, justifies these warnings as an attempt to minimize civilian casualties. Their argument is that by notifying people in advance of airstrikes and bombings, they are taking unprecedented steps to mitigate harm to non-combatants.

The situation remains dire in Gaza, and hospitals are at the forefront of the ongoing crisis. Doctors and medical staff are demonstrating unwavering commitment and resilience despite the constant threat of evacuation and targeting. As the conflict persists, the courageous efforts of these healthcare professionals continue to shine a light on the enduring spirit and resilience of the people in Gaza.

