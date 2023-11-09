Gaza’s Medical System Struggles to Cope Amid Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has taken a significant toll on Gaza’s medical system, with hospitals and medical facilities overwhelmed by the sheer volume of patients in need of care. Dr. Mohammad Mattar, the head of the radiology department at Al Shifa Hospital, describes the desperate situation, stating that there are not enough beds to accommodate all the injured. Many patients are forced to wait on the floor due to the lack of resources.

The impact of the conflict on families in Gaza is devastating. With a tradition of living in the same building, when a bombardment occurs, entire families are often killed or injured, leading to a surge of wounded relatives arriving at the hospital. The exhausted medical staff is struggling to keep up with the overwhelming demand for care.

Israel has reported that Hamas militants use hospitals and health facilities to hide weapons and soldiers, making it challenging for Israeli forces to conduct military attacks without causing harm to civilians. The World Health Organization has documented numerous health care-related attacks in Gaza, further exacerbating the already fragile health system.

Medical professionals on the ground are working tirelessly to provide care to those in need. Surgical teams are dealing with difficult injuries, such as multiple wounds to the head, chest, abdomen, and extremities caused by explosives. However, there is a shortage of surgeons and dwindling surgical supplies, leading to delays in essential surgeries.

The injuries suffered by patients in Gaza are often severe, with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, crush injuries, and burns being common. Medical personnel, such as plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah, who traveled to Gaza to support the wounded, encounter patients who have been pulled from the rubble of their homes, covered in mud, gravel, and debris. The materials extracted from their bodies are often masonry, glass, and household building materials.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial to address the urgent medical needs of Gaza’s population. The strain on the medical system is immense, and without adequate support and resources, the situation will continue to worsen. Immediate action is needed to ensure that those injured receive the care they desperately require in this time of crisis.