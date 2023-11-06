Ben-Gurion University: A Beacon of Compassion Amidst Conflict

In the midst of ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has emerged as a symbol of compassion and humanity. Situated just 25 miles from Gaza, the university’s affiliated hospital, Soroka Medical Center, has provided shelter and medical treatment to civilians affected by the conflict.

Over the past week, doctors at Ben-Gurion University treated hundreds of severely injured patients, including a Hamas militant. Despite the complexities involved in treating individuals from both sides of the conflict under one roof, Dr. Shlomi Codish, the hospital’s director, emphasized the importance of upholding their values. “It’s not so simple to treat casualties and attackers in the same facility,” he said. “But we are humans. We have to look at our values and not lose them along the way.”

While unexpected, the treatment of the wounded Hamas member underscores the commitment of the hospital to prioritize human life above all else. The hospital staff provided care to the gunman before transferring him to a military hospital.

Moreover, beyond its role as a medical center, the university itself has transformed into a hub of support during this time of crisis. With dormitories turned into barracks, medical students working at the frontline of emergency rooms, and other students assisting in providing essential supplies, Ben-Gurion University has become a “back office for war.”

This display of solidarity and unity is not unique to Ben-Gurion University. Israeli universities, including Ben-Gurion, have seen an increase in interaction between Jewish and Arab students in recent years. Arabs now comprise around 17% of the student body across the country. This growing diversity on campuses reflects a greater collective effort to bridge divides and foster understanding.

Ultimately, amidst the turmoil and violence, Ben-Gurion University stands as a shining example of compassion and unwavering values. By offering solace and medical aid to both civilians and combatants, they remind us of the inherent humanity that should guide our actions, even in the most challenging circumstances.