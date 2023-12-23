Israeli Troops Accused of Barbaric Actions at Gaza Hospital

Israeli soldiers have been accused of engaging in horrific actions during a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza. Allegations include desecrating bodies with bulldozers, allowing a military dog to attack a man in a wheelchair, and shooting doctors even after confirming their innocence. The operation, conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), lasted eight days and targeted the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which the military claims was being used by Hamas as a command center.

Multiple sources, including senior medical staff, doctors, and a patient, have provided testimonies corroborating the allegations. CNN has also reviewed video evidence supporting some of the claims. These accounts paint a grim picture of how the IDF conducted the operation, with doctors being interrogated about their alleged connections to Hamas while struggling to provide medical care to trapped patients.

In response, the IDF asserts that Hamas hides its terrorist infrastructure in and around civilian institutions in Gaza, necessitating their targeting in their mission to eliminate Hamas. However, these operations have faced significant criticism from humanitarian organizations, which argue that they render medical facilities unable to deliver essential services.

One of the most shocking accusations leveled against the IDF relates to their treatment of bodies at Kamal Adwan Hospital. As troops were leaving the hospital, they allegedly used bulldozers to dig up recently buried bodies in makeshift graveyards within the hospital complex. The head of pediatric services at the hospital, Hossam Abu Safiya, stated that the soldiers “crushed the bodies with the bulldozers,” a sight he had never witnessed before. Disturbing videos and images shared with CNN show decomposing human remains scattered across the hospital grounds.

Support for these claims came from Eid Sabbah, head of nursing at the hospital, and nurse Asmaa Tanteesh. Tanteesh recounted how the bodies were plowed in front of their eyes while they shouted and screamed at the soldiers, only for their pleas to be ignored. Satellite imagery taken before the IDF withdrew from the hospital area corroborates this allegation, showing razed grounds outside the hospital complex.

Despite being approached by CNN for comment, the IDF did not directly address the allegations but acknowledged conducting an operation at the hospital. The IDF claimed to have apprehended 80 terrorists, some of whom were involved in previous massacres. The organization released a video of the hospital’s director being interrogated and published a statement suggesting that he admitted to the hospital’s military use. However, the veracity of this statement remains in question, as there are concerns it may have been procured under duress.

The director of the hospital, Dr. Ahmed Al Kahlot, and the chief nurse, Eid Sabbah, refute the IDF’s claims, stating that the hospital only provided medical services and that those arrested were civilians and medical workers.

