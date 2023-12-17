Hamas Hostage Crisis: A Dark Chapter of Psychological Torment and Abuse

In the aftermath of the deadly Hamas raid on Israel, approximately 100 hostages have been released after enduring over 50 days of unimaginable suffering and captivity. The physical, sexual, and psychological abuse they experienced at the hands of their captors is now coming to light, painting a harrowing picture of their ordeal.

Dr. Itai Pessach, the director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, played a crucial role in treating and caring for these freed hostages. His team conducted interviews and examinations, and what they discovered was nothing short of shocking. Contrary to initial impressions, these hostages were not unscathed. Each one had endured significant physical injuries and medical problems, despite the deceptive television images that suggested otherwise. Some were even given medication to mask their true condition.

The grim reality of their captivity went beyond physical harm. They also suffered deep psychological wounds. Dr. Pessach believes that both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza are grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the traumatic events they endured. The toll on their mental well-being knows no boundaries; it affects individuals on both sides of the conflict.

The level of abuse inflicted upon these hostages is truly horrifying. Stories emerged of branding, a chilling practice reminiscent of the Holocaust, where victims were marked as property. Additionally, signs of being handcuffed were evident, and numerous victims showed evidence of sexual abuse. Disturbingly, the evidence suggests that both physical and sexual abuse continued for those who are still in captivity.

But the torment did not stop at physical and sexual abuse. Psychological torture was a key aspect of the captors’ strategy. Dr. Pessach was struck by the calculated and premeditated psychological torment inflicted upon the hostages. They were constantly fed a narrative that left them feeling helpless and abandoned. The terrorists exploited their vulnerability by repeatedly telling them that nobody cared about their lives. They cynically claimed to be their protectors while bombs fell around them, driving the victims to question their very existence.

Furthermore, the captors played mind games with the hostages by separating family members and reunifying them, only to repeat the cycle. This emotional manipulation preyed on the deep-rooted desire of parents to be with their children, even in the darkest of circumstances.

In their journey to recovery, the hostages found solace in the care provided by Dr. Pessach and his team. Yet, there was no established protocol for treating individuals who had undergone such extreme trauma. The medical professionals had to improvise and adapt, becoming the world experts in rehabilitating hostage survivors.

As we reflect on this dark chapter in history, it is crucial to shed light on the atrocities committed during the Hamas hostage crisis. The physical, sexual, and psychological abuse endured by these individuals cannot be understated. It serves as a stark reminder of the depths of human cruelty and the lasting scars it leaves behind.

FAQ

Q: How many hostages were kidnapped by Hamas?

A: Approximately 100 Israeli hostages were kidnapped during the raid.

Q: How long were the hostages held captive?

A: The hostages were in captivity for over 50 days before being freed.

Q: Were the hostages physically abused?

A: Yes, every freed hostage had significant physical injuries or medical problems.

Q: Were the hostages subjected to sexual abuse?

A: There is evidence of sexual abuse in a significant portion of the hostages treated.

Q: Did the hostages experience psychological torture?

A: Yes, the hostages were subjected to psychological torment, including being told that Israel no longer exists.

Q: How did their captivity impact their mental well-being?

A: Both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza are believed to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the traumatic events they endured.

Q: How did the medical professionals treat the hostages?

A: There was no established protocol for treating the hostages. The medical team had to adapt and create their own approach to rehabilitation.