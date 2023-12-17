Children Released from Captivity after Hamas Raid Experience Horrific Abuse

In a shocking revelation, about 100 Israeli hostages who were recently freed after being held captive by Hamas for over 50 days have reported experiencing physical, sexual, and psychological abuse. The hostages, including children, were subjected to unimaginable horrors during their captivity. Dr. Itai Pessach, the director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital, provided insight into the traumatic ordeal that these individuals had to endure.

Contrary to initial impressions, the freed hostages did not escape unscathed. Dr. Pessach revealed that every single person who was released suffered from severe physical injuries or medical conditions. He remarked that the television images of the hostages were deceptive and did not accurately reflect the extent of their suffering. Some of the hostages were even given medication to conceal their true physical state.

Additionally, there were disturbing accounts of branding, handcuffing, and sexual abuse inflicted on the captives. Dr. Pessach confirmed that multiple victims exhibited signs of being branded and restrained, while a significant number of individuals reported instances of sexual abuse. The doctor also highlighted the psychological torture inflicted by Hamas terrorists, who used manipulative tactics to break the spirits of the hostages. They constantly belittled and isolated the captives, exacerbating their trauma.

During their captivity, the hostages were subjected to unimaginable torment. Family members were separated, then reunited, and separated again, causing profound emotional distress, especially for parents desperate to be with their children. Dr. Pessach emphasized that the psychological torment inflicted by the captors was meticulously planned and designed to instill fear and hopelessness in the hostages’ minds.

The release of the hostages presented a unique challenge for medical professionals like Dr. Pessach. Without a predefined protocol, they had to adapt and improvises to provide the necessary care and support to the traumatized individuals. Sadly, due to the prevalence of hostage situations worldwide, the medical team at the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital has become experts in dealing with the aftermath of such traumatic experiences.

The revelation of the abuse suffered by the freed hostages highlights the urgent need for justice and support for those affected. Efforts must be made to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable for their heinous crimes. Furthermore, the survivors must be provided with comprehensive physical and mental healthcare to aid their recovery and help them rebuild their lives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is PTSD?

A: PTSD stands for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. It is a mental health condition that can develop in individuals who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, such as captivity, war, or abuse. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and emotional distress.

Q: How did Hamas psychologically torment the hostages?

A: Hamas employed various tactics to psychologically torment the hostages, including constant reminders that nobody cared about them and they were alone. They were subjected to manipulative statements, such as being told that Israel no longer existed, further exacerbating their feelings of isolation and despair.

Q: What is branding?

A: Branding, as mentioned in the context of the article, refers to the act of marking someone’s skin with a heated object or a hot substance. It is often used as a form of punishment, humiliation, or control.

Sources:

– Article originally sourced from CBS News Sunday Morning: [cbsnews.com](https://www.cbsnews.com/news/doctor-who-treated-freed-hamas-hostages-describes-physical-sexual-and-psychological-abuse/)