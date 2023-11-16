Do World of Hyatt Points Expire?

In the world of loyalty programs, one question that often arises is whether or not points expire. For avid travelers and hotel enthusiasts, this is a crucial consideration when choosing a loyalty program. In the case of World of Hyatt, the loyalty program offered by Hyatt Hotels Corporation, the answer is both yes and no.

Points Expiration Policy

As of March 1, 2020, World of Hyatt points do not expire as long as there is qualifying activity in the member’s account within a 24-month period. Qualifying activity includes staying at a Hyatt hotel, earning or redeeming points, or utilizing a World of Hyatt credit card. This policy change was a welcome update for members, as previously points would expire after 24 months of inactivity.

FAQ

Q: What is World of Hyatt?

A: World of Hyatt is a loyalty program offered by Hyatt Hotels Corporation, providing members with various benefits and rewards for their stays at Hyatt properties.

Q: What are World of Hyatt points?

A: World of Hyatt points are a form of currency that members can earn and redeem for various rewards, such as free hotel stays, room upgrades, and more.

Q: How can I prevent my World of Hyatt points from expiring?

A: To prevent your World of Hyatt points from expiring, ensure there is qualifying activity in your account within a 24-month period. This can be achieved by staying at a Hyatt hotel, earning or redeeming points, or using a World of Hyatt credit card.

Q: Can I reinstate expired World of Hyatt points?

A: Unfortunately, once World of Hyatt points have expired, they cannot be reinstated. It is important to keep track of your points and engage in qualifying activity to prevent expiration.

In conclusion, World of Hyatt points do not expire as long as there is qualifying activity in the member’s account within a 24-month period. This policy change has made the loyalty program even more attractive to travelers, providing them with peace of mind and the opportunity to accumulate points for their future stays. So, if you’re considering joining the World of Hyatt program, rest assured that your points will remain intact as long as you stay engaged with the program.